WARSAW Feb 21 PGNiG, Poland's gas monopoly, is seeking the intervention of an international tribunal in its gas pricing dispute with Russia's Gazprom , it said on Tuesday.

PGNiG declined to comment on the details of its filing to an international tribunal in Stockholm, other than saying it concerned "a change in pricing conditions in a long-term contract signed in 1996."

A Gazprom spokesman said PGNiG was within its right to ask for arbitration, and declined to comment on the specifics of the case.

Poland buys over two thirds of the gas it consumes from abroad. Annual imports stand at around 10 billion cubic metres of gas each year, with around 90 percent of that from Russia.

PGNiG, which controls production, transmission and distribution of gas in Poland, is struggling to make a profit, squeezed both by its contract with Gazprom and by domestic market prices which are set by the URE.

The price in PGNiG's deal with Gazprom is linked to oil prices, which are now at eight-month highs, with only the 10 percent strengthening of the zloty against the dollar this year easing the pain.

The regulator has yet to make a decision on a new tariff. State-controlled PGNiG asked for a more favourable tariff in October and has since responded to several requests from the regulator for further documentation.

Many European utilities have asked for concessions from Gazprom after incurring multi-billion euro losses in 2011 stemming from high long-term contract prices.

Top of their wish list is a reduction in the proportion of the gas that is indexed to oil prices in favour of more spot pricing in order to the cost of Russian supplies closer in line with the price at which they sell gas to consumers.

It is unclear whether Polish contracts have a spot element.

In January, Gazprom yielded to requests from several European companies for easier gas supply terms, but PGNiG was not on that list.

Those cuts -- on average a 10 percent reduction in the coeffient used to calculate gas prices against an oil product basket -- concerned mostly small European utilities.

PGNiG, on the other hand, is among the major consumers of Russian gas who are still negotiating contract adjustments, including major German utilities and Italy's ENI and are seen by analysts as unlikely to be satisifed with a similarly modest reductions.

"Gazprom lowered prices there, where there was competition to its supplies," Kamil Kliszcz, analyst at a Polish broker DI BRE, said.

"Frankly, it is now a matter of Gazprom's good will rather than the fact that PGNiG has any strong arguments."

Some industry sources have said a recent cold snap, which strained Europe's gas supplies and threatened some consumers with cuts, could revive the negotiating process, but Poland's lawsuit suggests goodwill has not been completely restored.

Poland was among the European consumers of Russian gas who did not receive all the fuel they requested from Gazprom in a fierce cold snap that began at the end of January.

Gazprom said it was meeting contractual requirements but a source at the Russian export monopoly said not all requests for extra gas could be met because of infrastructure constraints.

PGNiG shares were flat at 3.71 zlotys at 0948 GMT, while the blue-chip WIG20 index was up 0.4 percent. PGNiG is down 9 percent this year, with the WIG20 up 10 percent. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko. Editing by Mark Potter and Greg Mahlich)