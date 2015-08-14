WARSAW Aug 14 The chief executive of Poland's
state-controlled gas distributor PGNiG repeated on
Friday that talks with Russia's Gazprom on imported
gas prices were advanced.
PGNiG said in May it had filed for arbitration with the
Stockholm Arbitration Tribunal in a dispute over the gas price
formula with its biggest gas supplier, looking to change the
pricing of its long-term contract in the face of falling oil and
gas prices.
More than half of the gas PGNiG sells in Poland comes from
Gazprom. PGNiG said in May that seeking arbitration in the
dispute did not rule out continued negotiations, which started
in November last year.
"The talks are of a quite advanced nature, but I can say
nothing more at the moment," Mariusz Zawisza told a news
conference.
In 2012, PGNiG and Gazprom reached a price agreement despite
an ongoing case in the arbitration court, signing an annex to
their long-term gas supplies contract in which Gazprom accepted
a change in the gas price formula resulting in a price cut.
(Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko;
Editing by Wiktor Szary)