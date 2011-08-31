(Adds further details, shares)

WARSAW Aug 31 Polish gas firm PGNiG posted a second-quarter net loss of 20 million zlotys ($7 million) on Wednesday, as gas and oil production failed to offset the higher costs of importing gas.

Analysts had expected net profits to surge to 164 million zlotys on the back of high oil and gas prices boosting the firm's profits in its upstream operations but the monopoly instead reported a 27 percent drop in the division's operating results.

The state-controlled company added that a delay in setting a new gas tariff by the regulator caused its sales of imported gas to be unprofitable in the second quarter, further depressing the results.

PGNiG imports from Russia about two thirds of its annual 14 billion cubic metres of gas sales under a long term contract with prices linked to oil prices, while the gas prices it can charge its customers are set by a state regulator.

The watchdog URE allowed for a single-digit rise in prices starting from mid-July, nearly three months later than the monopoly originally sought.

PGNiG is one of the few Warsaw stocks to gain in price this year, with a rise of over 17 percent, while the market's WIG20 index has fallen 13 percent. ($1=2.879 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)