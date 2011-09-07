* May tap equity markets to finance expansion plans

* Shares down 2.2 percent (Adds share reaction, quote, background)

TARNOW, Poland, Sept 7 Poland's state-controlled gas monopoly PGNiG will need new funding in 2012 and 2013 and could tap investors with a new share issue to finance its expansion needs, Chief Executive Michal Szubski told reporters on Wednesday.

PGNiG in August agreed to buy a local heat-and-power unit from Vattenfall for 2.96 billion zlotys ($983 million) on top of its capital expenditure plan of some 5 billion zlotys.

"In my opinion the government should consider if PGNiG could not tap the equity market. The company's needs are very high, both in upstream segment and in energy," Szubski said. "In my view, the exchange and new issues are a good direction."

PGNiG's shares moved into negative territory on Wednesday after Szubski's comments, falling as much as 2.2 percent. Warsaw's main index WIG20 gained 1.8 percent.

Poland controls 72 percent of the gas monopoly and an earlier dillution of its holdings led to a heated political debate over the country's energy security.

The European Union's largest ex-communist economy is heavily dependent on imports of natural gas from Russia, where it buys two thirds of the gas it uses, despite the government's attempts to better balance imports. ($1 = 3.012 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski, writing by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)