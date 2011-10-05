WARSAW Oct 5 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said its natural gas sales started generating losses in the third quarter due to a rise in prices of gas imported from Russia under a long term deal, PGNiG's deputy chief executive Miroslaw Szkaluba told reporters.

Miroslaw Szkaluba said on Wednesday that third quarter gas sales dropped in year-on-year terms.

"Around mid-2011 long-term prices rose so much that domestic production does not cover the difference between the gas tariff and prices of imported gas," Szkaluba told reporters.

PGNiG imports about two-thirds of natural gas from Russia under a multi-year contract in which price is linked to oil prices while its retail prices are set by the state energy regulator URE.

The remaining gas sold in Poland is produced from domestic gas fields.

The regulator often does not increase PGNiG's prices by as much and as often as the company would like, causing it to lose money on imports.

Poland annually uses around 14 billion cubic metres of natural gas.

PGNiG will release its third quarter results on Nov. 14. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, writing by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)