GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares probe 18-month highs, cheered by Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
WARSAW Oct 5 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said its natural gas sales started generating losses in the third quarter due to a rise in prices of gas imported from Russia under a long term deal, PGNiG's deputy chief executive Miroslaw Szkaluba told reporters.
Miroslaw Szkaluba said on Wednesday that third quarter gas sales dropped in year-on-year terms.
"Around mid-2011 long-term prices rose so much that domestic production does not cover the difference between the gas tariff and prices of imported gas," Szkaluba told reporters.
PGNiG imports about two-thirds of natural gas from Russia under a multi-year contract in which price is linked to oil prices while its retail prices are set by the state energy regulator URE.
The remaining gas sold in Poland is produced from domestic gas fields.
The regulator often does not increase PGNiG's prices by as much and as often as the company would like, causing it to lose money on imports.
Poland annually uses around 14 billion cubic metres of natural gas.
PGNiG will release its third quarter results on Nov. 14. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, writing by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
SEOUL, Feb 10 State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) , the world's second-largest single buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is interested in Iranian and U.S. natural gas as LNG imports from the two countries are seen possible without destination restrictions, its chief executive said on Friday.
Gadchiroli, INDIA, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - T ribal groups in India's Maharashtra state gather at an ancient shrine before harvest each year to give thanks and celebrate their sacred land by singing, dancing and feasting.