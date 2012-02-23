(Adds more quotes, detail)

KATOWICE, Poland Feb 23 New gas tariffs for Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG may take effect in March after necessary approvals from the country's energy regulator URE, its head, Marek Woszczyk said on Thursday.

In January, PGNiG said the prolonged dispute with URE over new gas tariffs was hurting its bottom line as it was forced to sell gas on the Polish market below the prices it pays to its dominant supplier, Russia's giant Gazprom.

"In my opinion it is realistic to introduce the new tariff as early as in March," Woszczyk told Reuters.

The price PGNiG pays to Gazprom is linked to oil prices, which are now at their eight-month highs, though a 10 percent raise in the Polish zloty against the U.S. dollar so far this year eases the pain somewhat.

At the same time, PGNiG is seeking to lower the Gazprom contract price and has turned to an international arbitration tribunal on that matter.

Poland buys more than two thirds of the gas it consumes from abroad. Annual imports stand at around 10 billion cubic metres each year, with around 90 percent of that coming from Russia.

"The price that Poland now gets under its largest contract is absolutely not acceptable because it's not a market price," Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski also said on Thursday. "This is one of key tasks ahead of PGNiG for now."

Many European utilities have asked for price cuts from Gazprom after incurring multi-billion euro losses in 2011 on high long-term contract prices.