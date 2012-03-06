* New tariff for PGNiG next week at latest

WARSAW, March 6 Poland's energy regulator URE will approve a new gas tariff for the country's gas monopoly PGNiG by next week at the latest, thus ending a nearly half-year long haggle over gas prices, URE head Marek Woszczyk said on Tuesday.

Woszczyk also said it was highly likely the new tariff would be enacted as of April 1 and that the cap would be valid for all of 2012, despite the fact that PGNiG filed a for a tariff valid for a quarter only.

The state-controlled PGNiG has a near stranglehold over Poland's gas market, although regulator URE sets the prices it may charge customers.

In January, PGNiG said the prolonged dispute with URE over new gas tariffs was hurting its bottom line as it was forced to sell gas on the Polish market below the prices it pays to its dominant supplier, Russia's giant Gazprom.

PGNiG asked for a more favourable tariff in October and has since responded to several requests from the regulator for further documentation.

"We received PGNiG's response to our last query yesterday in the afternoon. I can say we are coming close to a happy final," Woszczyk told broadcaster TVN CNBC.

PGNiG will publish its financial report for 2011 on March 20. Its share price has fallen more than 7 percent this year, against a nearly 7 percent rise in Poland's blue-chip index . (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Kim Coghill)