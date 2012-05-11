WARSAW May 11 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG
wants to merge its five exploration and servicing
units and float them on the stock market partly to raise money
to help the company's efforts in shale gas exploration, it said
on Friday.
"The growing scale of exploration for unconventional gas may
increase the amount of drilling and maintenance services and
thus intensify competition on this market in Poland," PGNiG said
in a statement.
"In this way it would be possible to privatise the companies
by way of IPOs (initial public offering) and raise additional
financing."
Foreign companies, that include global majors like Chevron
and Exxon Mobil, have lately become active in
Poland, which is keen to develop a shale gas market that would
allow it to curb reliance on costly supplies from Russia.
The plan from PGNiG's management board will need the
approval of shareholders due to meet on June 6.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska. Editing by Jane Merriman)