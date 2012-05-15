* Q1 net at $88 mln versus $67 mln seen in Reuters poll

* Result impacted by negative margin on gas sales (Adds details, changes dateline)

KATOWICE, Poland May 15 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG posted a 70 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit, as it bore the high costs of gas imports from Russia and could not yet take advantage of a March tariff hike.

The figure was not as bad as analysts had feared.

The state-controlled group said its net profit amounted to 297 million zlotys ($88.4 million) versus 225 million zlotys expected by analysts surveyed by Reuters.

PGNiG, which buys around two thirds of the gas it sells, mainly from Russia, has struggled in the past few months, squeezed by its long-term supply contract with Gazprom and tightly controlled domestic market prices.

It was forced to sell gas at a loss in a quarter that saw Poland's gas sales reach a record high of 5.1 billion cubic metres (bcm), mainly due to low temperatures in February that boosted demand.

PGNiG said, however, that expanding connections to the German and Czech gas systems let it more than triple imports from those directions and reduce its reliance on costly Russian gas.

PGNiG's imports from the west and south of Poland combined amounted to 0.9 bcm versus 2.1 bcm from the east, a slump from 2.8 bcm a year ago.

The regularor URE in March allowed PGNiG to raise prices. Starting in April the monopoly sells gas to the industry, which buys around two-thirds of the gas PGNiG sells, at a price by an average 15 percent higher. Private clients pay 7.2-10.6 percent more.

For the first time, the group consolidated the results of Warsaw-based combined heat and power plant PGNiG Termika, taken over from Sweden's Vattenfall in 2011, and improved results in upstream and extraction services. ($1=3.3584 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Mike Nesbit)