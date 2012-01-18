WARSAW Jan 18 An ongoing tug-of-war over
a higher gas tariff between Poland's PGNiG and the
regulator URE is hurting the gas delivery monopoly's bottom line
and may force it to curb investments, a PGNiG executive said on
Wednesday.
"We are making several million in losses daily," Deputy
Chief Executive Miroslaw Szkaluba told reporters. "We are not
taking decisions on new investments, just continuing the ones
already started."
He added the dispute could also affect its dividend payout.
PGNiG, which periodically spars over the regulated prices,
asked for a hike in October, warning natural gas sales were
beginning to generate losses.
But the regulator, facing a politically sensitive decision
to allow higher prices for millions of Poles, has still to
approve the request. It first asked PGNiG to lower its proposal
and later requested further documentation.
URE was not immediately available for comment.
PGNiG shares were little changed at By 1049 GMT, compared to
a 1.1 percent gain by Warsaw's main index.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)