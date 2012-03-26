WARSAW, March 26 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG
on Monday launched a fresh shale gas drilling in the
southeast of the country in a continued drive to tap
unconventional gas, despite a recent study showing Poland's
shale gas potential could be far lower than seen earlier.
The state-owned group, which holds 15 of 109 shale gas
exploration licences awarded by Poland in the past few years, in
September found shale gas in the country's north, prompting
hopes of launching production by the end of 2014 and thus
helping reduce Poland's overwhelming dependence on costly
Russian supplies.
A government report out last week showed Poland's shale gas
reserves stand at 346 billion to 768 billion cubic metres, just
one-tenth the size of previous estimates, putting in question
whether Poland could transform Europe's market the way a shale
gas boom has changed the United States.
Poland has strongly pushed the companies it controls to join
forces and explore its shale gas deposits. PGNiG is to sign by
the end of April a letter of intent with copper miner KGHM
, utilities PGE and Tauron on
co-operation in shale gas exploration.
Global majors including Exxon Mobil, Chevron
and Marathon also have exploration licences in Poland.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by James Jukwey)