GLOBAL MARKET-Wall St rises on earnings despite oil price pressure, dollar climbs
* Gains among big tech names counter energy declines to lift Wall Street
WARSAW Aug 31 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG reported on Wednesday a 1-percent rise in its first half net profit to 1 billion zlotys ($347 million), well below expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the net profit to rise to 1.19 billion zlotys. ($1 = 2.879 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)
* Gains among big tech names counter energy declines to lift Wall Street
PARIS/MILAN, Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler vehicles were allowed to skip key tests for illegal engine software during Italy's main emissions-cheating investigation in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal, according to the transport ministry's own report.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Volkswagen Group of America on Tuesday announced a U.S. subsidiary that will manage $2 billion in investments in zero emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and awareness programs over a decade as part of a court settlement on its excess diesel emissions.