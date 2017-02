WARSAW Oct 24 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG sold about 2.5 billion cubic metres of gas in the third quarter, pushing year-to-date sales to 10.2 bcm, the monopoly said on Monday.

PGNiG added in the third quarter it produced 1.1 bcm of gas from its gas fields in Poland and imported a further 2.2 bcm of gas, mainly from Russia.

During the third quarter PGNiG imports heavily in order to fill its storages ahead of winter heating season. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Will Waterman)