WARSAW Jan 30 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG estimates its 2012 gas production at 4.7 billion cubic metres and up to 4.9 bcm in 2013, the company said on Monday.

In August, PGNiG estimated its 2011 gas output at 4.3 bcm from 4.2 bcm produced in 2010.

PGNiG also plans to extract 660,000 tonnes of crude oil this year, compared with a previous estimate of 500,000 tonnes, with extraction to rise further to 1,240,000 tonnes in 2013. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Erica Billingham)