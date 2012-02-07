WARSAW Feb 7 Poland's gas monopoly PGNIG sold 500 million euros in bonds maturing in February 2017 at 250 basis points above mid-swaps, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company said last year it had launched a bond issue programme worth up to 1.2 billion euros.

PGNiG had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz and Pawel Bernat)