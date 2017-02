KATOWICE, Poland Feb 23 Poland's energy regulator URE may approve a new gas tariff for the country's gas monopoly PGNiG so that it is enacted in March, the regulator's head Marek Woszczyk said on Thursday.

"In my opinion it is realistic to introduce the new tariff as early as in March," Woszczyk told Reuters.

(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski, writing by Maciej Onoszko)