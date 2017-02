WARSAW, March 6 Poland's energy regulator URE will approve a new gas tariff for the country's gas monopoly PGNiG next week at the latest, URE head Marek Woszczyk said on Tuesday.

Woszczyk also told broadcaster TVN CNBC it was highly likely the new tariff would be enacted as of April 1 and that it would be valid throughout the whole 2012. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)