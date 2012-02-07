Oil and gas producer Apache posts smaller loss
Feb 23 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it recorded nearly $6 billion in asset impairment charges.
WARSAW Feb 7 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG confirmed on Tuesday it placed 500 million euros in bonds due 2017 at a yield of 4.098 percent.
A source close to the matter earlier told Reuters the state-controlled company had placed the issue at 250 basis points above mid-swaps. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp on Thursday posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.
