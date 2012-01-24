WARSAW Jan 24 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG could take part in the thus far ineffective privatisation of the country's No.2 oil refiner Lotos, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Tuesday without naming its sources.

The Polish treasury, which controls both PGNiG and Lotos, sought to sell the refiner last year but the process ended last month with no offers on the table.

Earlier this month, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski already said that the ministry was still looking for a strategic investor for Lotos and that it might find one willing to buy its 53-percent stake among Polish companies.

Analysts speculated that Warsaw could revive plans to tie Lotos up with its larger peer, also state-owned PKN Orlen , should the Lotos sale go nowhere, but the treasury plays down these ideas.

"The current strategy for the oil industry does not envisage merging Lotos with Orlen," Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted the treasury ministry spokeswoman Magdalena Kobos as saying. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)