WARSAW, July 10 Polish competition watchdog UOKiK has fined state-controlled gas monopoly PGNiG 60 million zlotys ($17.5 million) for abusing its market position, the regulator said on Tuesday.

PGNiG had no comment on the issue.

The fine would equal a fifth of the group's first-quarter net earnings, which were down 70 percent year-on-year, as it bore the high cost of gas imports from Russia and could not yet take advantage of a March gas tariff hike. ($1 = 3.4384 zlotys) (Reporting by Jarosaw Kowalski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)