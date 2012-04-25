UPDATE 4-Oil rises as OPEC-led output cuts trim oversupply
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
Warsaw, April 25 Polish gas delivery monopoly PGNiG said production from the Skarv field off Norway, in which it has a 12 percent stake, would start in the fourth quarter instead of the second quarter as previously expected.
PGNiG said the second delay since December was because of adverse weather conditions.
Skarv, co-owned by PGNiG, Statoil, BP, E.ON Ruhrgas and Shell, was originally due to start operations in August 2011.
It contains 42.1 billion cubic metres of gas and 16.5 million cubic metres of oil, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.
PGNiG, seeking to reduce its reliance on Russian gas, said it would change its estimates for extraction off Norway when it received more data from Skarv's operator. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
DUBAI, Feb 14 A top Iranian official called on the Gulf Arab states on Tuesday to seize the opportunity of a visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Oman and Kuwait to improve ties, warning that a chance like this would "pass like a cloud".