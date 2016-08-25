(Adds details, background, analyst comment)

WARSAW Aug 25 Shareholders in Poland's state-run gas firm PGNiG approved on Thursday the company's plan to buy back 2.2 percent of its own shares, spending 700 million zlotys ($183 mln).

PGNiG announced in July it would do a share buyback by the end of this year, saying it had a surplus of cash as it could not find any attractive acquisition targets.

It will buy back almost 130 million shares, offering 5.39 zlotys per share, slightly higher than PGNiG's market closing price on Wednesday of 5.3 zlotys.

Initially the company had planned to spend up to 750 million zlotys on the buyback, but in the plan submitted to shareholders, the treasury, which owns 70 percent of PGNiG, proposed spending only 700 million zlotys and shareholders agreed.

A representative of state-run fund TF Silesia, which has a 1.6 percent stake in PGNiG, proposed at the meeting that offers to sell shares in the buyback be submitted either by individual shareholders or by groups of shareholders.

Analysts suggested that indicated that TF Silesia may want to sell all its shares because it needs money to rescue coal mines as part of a government plan.

"I think that the buyback is constructed in such a way to allow TF Silesia to sell its shares in PGNiG and it is known that this company will be supporting the coal industry," Lukasz Janczak, equity analyst at Haitong Bank said.

"At the same time this does not dampen the situation for minority shareholders, as all shareholders can take part and respond to the offer. Also the price is not very attractive", Janczak said.

PGNiG's chief executive officer has said that the buyback is not aimed at a particular shareholder, but analysts were sceptical.

"This (share buyback) is designed so that only TF Silesia can sell its shares," an analyst representing one of PGNiG's minority shareholders at the meeting said on condition of anonymity.

The centrist government is fighting to save the mainly state-run mining sector and is pushing energy companies and funds to help rescue mines.

Poland's energy minister said on Wednesday that TF Silesia will be the third investor in troubled coal miner KHW, with a 200 million zloty injection.

At 1411 GMT shares in PGNiG were up 0.6 percent at 5.33 zlotys.

PGNiG's spokesman was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 3.8199 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)