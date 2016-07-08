WARSAW, July 8 Poland's state-run gas firm PGNiG
will start tests later this year to see if it can
extract methane from coal deposits to increase safety at local
coal mines and for commercial use, it said on Friday.
Methane, a main component of natural gas, is also highly
combustible and has been responsible for a number of fatal
accidents in Polish coal mines.
PGNiG said coal-bed methane has become a significant source
of energy in the United States, Canada and Australia. It will
start testing the technology of coal-bed methane extraction in
the autumn at a mine in southern Poland, using know-how and
methods it applied in the past few years to look for shale gas.
Those shale gas prospects faded due to a slump in oil and
gas prices as well as difficult geological conditions.
"Our coal mining operates under a high risk of methane,
which has an impact on safety and on profitability. If our
technology works out, the risk should fall and we could be
selling methane," PGNiG Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak told a
press conference.
Wozniak said the tests would costs "tens of million Polish
zlotys". The company did not specify when it will make a final
decision on the potential commercial extraction of methane.
