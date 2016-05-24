WARSAW May 24 Poland's state-run gas firm PGNiG
said on Tuesday it will receive its first spot delivery
of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Norway's Statoil on
June 25.
The shipment of around 140,000 tonnes of LNG will be
delivered to Poland's first LNG terminal in Swinoujscie at the
Baltic Sea, which is expected to start commercial operations
next month.
On May 19 trade sources told Reuters that PGNiG had
purchased at least one cargo of LNG from Statoil.
PGNiG also said that it will receive the first shipment of
LNG from Qatargas on June 17 as part the long-term
contract signed in 2009. Next delivery from Qatar is expected in
mid July this year.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)