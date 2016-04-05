* Poland's PGNiG updates its strategy by 2022
WARSAW, April 5 Poland's biggest gas company
PGNiG plans to sell natural gas on foreign markets and
wants to renegotiate its long-term supply contracts to reduce
import costs, it said in a strategy update released late on
Monday.
Poland consumes around 16 billion cubic metres of gas
annually. Most of it comes from Russia, as state-run PGNiG
depends on a long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom
, the so called Yamal contract, binding until 2022.
PGNiG is now struggling to secure alternative supplies after
that date. Poland's first liquefied gas terminal (LNG), at the
Baltic sea, will take the first commercial shipments in July and
the country is also planning a pipeline to Norway.
The company said that due to the sharp fall in oil and gas
prices on global markets it will try to renegotiate the price
terms in its long-term gas supply contracts - the one with
Gazprom and another with Qatargas.
"Securing terms of gas procurement that would allow PGNiG to
purchase gas at prices reflecting the current market situation
in Europe (renegotiation of the price terms under the Yamal and
Qatar contracts)" is one PGNiG's strategic goals, it said.
To balance its gas portfolio amid a liberalising Polish gas
market PGNiG said it plans to place some gas on the
international markets.
PGNiG and Gazprom already started renegotiating their
contract in 2014. The Polish company buys up to 10.2 bcm of gas
annually from the Russian firm. The deal with Quatargas assumes
gas deliveries of 1.5 bcm annually via the terminal for 20 years
starting from 2014 when the facility was initially set to open.
In its updated strategy PGNiG hiked its 2022 EBITDA forecast
to 7.4 billion zlotys ($1.98 billion) from 7 billion zlotys seen
earlier. The company sees investment at 40-50 billion zlotys by
2022, with net debt to EBITDA ratio seen below 2.0.
It said it would continue to pay out up to 50 percent of the
group's profit as dividend.
($1 = 3.7287 zlotys)
