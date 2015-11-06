(Adds details, analyst comment)
WARSAW Nov 6 Poland's biggest gas distributor
PGNiG on Friday raised its 2015 core profit target
thanks to cost cuts and increased production after it reported a
bigger than expected 53 percent fall in third-quarter net
profit.
The state-controlled group now expects to end this year with
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation,
at 6.3 billion zlotys ($1.61 billion), or 8.6 percent higher
than it earlier estimated.
But PGNiG's shares fell more than 5 percent because the
increase in the forecast was lower than expected by analysts.
"The board has raised the EBITDA forecast, but it is still
lower then what analysts expect so we do not pay much attention
to it," Beata Szparaga, analyst at Vestors DM, said.
Lower gas import costs and higher production from its fields
off the Norwegian coast were behind the forecast increase.
But low oil and gas prices contributed to the big drop in
profits in the quarter to 291 million zlotys. This compared with
analysts expectations for a third-quarter net profit of 515
million zlotys.
The low prices also prompted PGNiG to cut its 2015 revenue
target by 9 percent to 37.1 billion zlotys. PGNiG plans to
reduce costs, including via job cuts, by 937 million zlotys in
2014-2016.
The group is also continuing gas price negotiations with its
major supplier, Russia's Gazprom. It has managed in
the past few years to reduce its reliance on gas from Gazprom
and has been increasing imports from other directions, mainly
from Germany.
But the company's efforts have been hampered by a delay to
the completion of Poland's first liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminal on the Baltic Sea.
PGNiG has a LNG contract with Qatargas and at one
stage faced the prospect of paying for gas it would not actually
receive because of the delay to the Baltic terminal.
But in October the companies said they would extend an
agreement made last year under which PGNiG covers the difference
between the agreed LNG price and the price Qatargas would get
for selling the gas originally destined for PGNiG to other
markets.
($1 = 3.9070 zlotys)
