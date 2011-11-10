(Adds details, analyst)

WARSAW Nov 10 Poland's gas delivery monopoly PGNiG PGNI.WA said on Thursday its net profit fell 8 percent in the third quarter because of higher import prices and a weaker zloty, but a tax gain helped it beat expectations.

The state-controlled company earned 319 million zlotys ($101 million) compared with 195 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

"The net result is so high because of a tax refund," said Pawel Burzynski, an analyst at Bank Zachodni WBK.

The company said it booked a 128.5 million zlotys tax gain related to its extraction unit in Norway.

PGNiG imports from Russia about two-thirds of the 14 billion cubic metres of gas it sells and is vulnerable to rising prices on world markets because its local tariffs are set by the regulator.

The watchdog allowed PGNiG to raise prices, but that did not make up for higher import prices and the effects of the weaker zloty, which lost at least a fifth of its value against major currencies in the third quarter.

PGNiG imports heavily in the July-September period in order to boost its reserves ahead of the winter heating season.

Shares in PGNiG edged up 0.4 percent by 0850 GMT, in line with the wider market. (Reporting by Chris Borowski and Pawel Bernat)