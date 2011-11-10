(Adds details, analyst)
WARSAW Nov 10 Poland's gas delivery monopoly
PGNiG PGNI.WA said on Thursday its net profit fell 8 percent
in the third quarter because of higher import prices and a
weaker zloty, but a tax gain helped it beat expectations.
The state-controlled company earned 319 million zlotys ($101
million) compared with 195 million expected by analysts polled
by Reuters.
"The net result is so high because of a tax refund," said
Pawel Burzynski, an analyst at Bank Zachodni WBK.
The company said it booked a 128.5 million zlotys tax gain
related to its extraction unit in Norway.
PGNiG imports from Russia about two-thirds of the 14 billion
cubic metres of gas it sells and is vulnerable to rising prices
on world markets because its local tariffs are set by the
regulator.
The watchdog allowed PGNiG to raise prices, but that did not
make up for higher import prices and the effects of the weaker
zloty, which lost at least a fifth of its value against major
currencies in the third quarter.
PGNiG imports heavily in the July-September period in order
to boost its reserves ahead of the winter heating season.
Shares in PGNiG edged up 0.4 percent by 0850 GMT, in line
with the wider market.
(Reporting by Chris Borowski and Pawel Bernat)