WARSAW Nov 21 Gas monopoly PGNiG
has the potential to loosen Russia's supply
stranglehold on Poland after it revealed it may have up to 900
billion cubic metres (BCM) of shale gas at its 15 licences.
"According to a report by one of the (exploration) agencies,
recoverable reserves on PGNiG's licences stand at around 900
billion cubic metres under an optimistic scenario," the
company's shale gas project manager Przemyslaw Krogulec told a
seminar on Monday.
Poland has high expectations for shale gas as it depends on
Russian supplies for some two-thirds of its annual gas
consumption of 14 bcm and estimates domestic reserves of
conventional gas at some 100 bcm.
Warsaw granted more than 100 exploration permits to
companies including global majors Chevron and Exxon
Mobil, among others, after a U.S. Energy Information
Administration said Poland could have the biggest reserves in
Europe amounting to some 5.3 trillion cm of recoverable gas.
"The most promising licences are located in the north of the
country. There is also a promising area of (Poland's central
city of) Plonsk, where we have four licences. The rest of our
licences are in (the southern) Lublin basin," Krogulec said.
"They are less researched, but we plan drilling a well in
the Tomaszow Lubelski licence in early 2012," he said, adding
PGNiG was planning a total of five wells next year.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk wants Poland to start producing
shale gas in 2014 as part of his diversification plan that also
includes a liquefied natural gas terminal in the country's
northern port of Swinoujscie.
"We hope to start production at the Lubocino licence (in
northern Poland) in 2014," Krogulec said, in estimating the cost
of drilling all wells needed to start production at the site at
some 200 million zlotys ($61.2 mln) in 2012-2013.
For other recent shale gas stories from Poland, please
click:
($1=3.269 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska;
Editing by Mike Nesbit)