WARSAW Oct 20 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG signed a deal with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) to sell part of its production from the North Sea Skarv oil and gas field, PGNiG said on Thursday.

PGNiG added the contract, which was signed for undeteremined time span but no less than 12 months, could be worth 3.5 billion zlotys ($1,1 billion) over five years.

Production from the Skarv field is now expected to start in late first quarter of 2012 after bad weather conditions and malfunction delayed installation of the platform.

Due to delay PGNiG has already cut its forecast for next year's natural production from the field by 40 percent to 0.24 billion cubic metres and oil output to 250,000 tonnes. ($1 = 3.216 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)