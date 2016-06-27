WARSAW, June 27 Polish state-run gas distributor
PGNiG said on Monday it had received its first spot
liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery from Norway's Statoil
via Poland's newly launched terminal at the Baltic
coast.
The shipment is around 140,000 cubic metres of LNG. Earlier
this month, PGNiG said it does not plan to buy more LNG through
spot deals in July, waiting for more attractive market
opportunities.
Poland launched its first, 3 billion zloty ($741.4 million)
LNG terminal at the Baltic port of Swinoujscie this month with a
206,000 cubic metre cargo from Qatar. It was part of a long-term
deal with Qatargas and a wider plan to cut reliance on
Russian gas imports.
PGNiG has said it will gradually supplement the Qatargas
contract with spot supplies to further diversify its portfolio.
Poland aims to import 1.3 billion cubic metres of LNG from
Qatar annually. Qatargas's next delivery is planned for
mid-July, followed by one cargo per month in the second half of
the year.
Poland currently buys the bulk of its gas from Russia's
Gazprom but its first LNG terminal and a planned
pipeline to Norway will allow it to diversify its imports. It
also aims to become a regional gas trading hub.
($1 = 4.0466 zlotys)
