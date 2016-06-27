WARSAW, June 27 Polish state-run gas distributor PGNiG said on Monday it had received its first spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery from Norway's Statoil via Poland's newly launched terminal at the Baltic coast.

The shipment is around 140,000 cubic metres of LNG. Earlier this month, PGNiG said it does not plan to buy more LNG through spot deals in July, waiting for more attractive market opportunities.

Poland launched its first, 3 billion zloty ($741.4 million) LNG terminal at the Baltic port of Swinoujscie this month with a 206,000 cubic metre cargo from Qatar. It was part of a long-term deal with Qatargas and a wider plan to cut reliance on Russian gas imports.

PGNiG has said it will gradually supplement the Qatargas contract with spot supplies to further diversify its portfolio.

Poland aims to import 1.3 billion cubic metres of LNG from Qatar annually. Qatargas's next delivery is planned for mid-July, followed by one cargo per month in the second half of the year.

Poland currently buys the bulk of its gas from Russia's Gazprom but its first LNG terminal and a planned pipeline to Norway will allow it to diversify its imports. It also aims to become a regional gas trading hub.

($1 = 4.0466 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by William Hardy)