By Maciej Onoszko

WARSAW, March 16 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG was disappointed on Friday after energy regulator URE allowed it to raise prices by a minimal amount seen unlikely to offset the high costs of its imports from Russia.

"The changes approved in the tariff are the lowest possible," PGNiG said after getting the green light to raise tariffs for industry, which buys around two-thirds of the gas PGNiG sells, by an average of around 15 percent.

Prices for PGNiG's private clients will grow by 7.2-10.6 percent. The tariff, valid throughout 2012, will come into force as of March 31.

"The good thing about the tariff hike is that it was approved. Economically, a higher increase would be justified," said Tomasz Kasowicz, Warsaw-based analyst at Erste Group.

"After the hike, the price in dollars for wholesale receivers will amount to over 400 dollars per 1000 cubic metres, whilst - given the current oil price and value of the dollar - PGNiG pays over 500 dollars for imported gas."

Poland buys over two thirds of the gas it consumes from abroad. Annual imports stand at around 10 billion cubic metres of gas each year, with around 90 percent of that from Russia's Gazprom.

PGNiG is struggling to make a profit, squeezed by its contract with Gazprom and domestic market prices. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the group to post a fourth-quarter net loss of 171 million zlotys ($54.17 million) next week.

The price in PGNiG's deal with Gazprom is linked to oil prices, which have been growing steadily over the past several months.

The hike will translate into higher costs for PGNiG's key clients, including refining and chemical group PKN Orlen , as well as solely chemical groups Tarnow and Pulawy.

According to Kasowicz, the tariff hike means extra costs of around 200 million zlotys annually for PKN, around 140 million zlotys for Tarnow and some 130-140 million zlotys for Pulawy.

At 1021 GMT PGNiG was up 0.3 percent versus a flat large-cap index WIG20. The group lost over 4 percent of its value this year, against a 9-percent growth of WIG20. ($1 = 3.1566 Polish zlotys) (Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)