* PGNiG files for gas tariff hike
* Hopes to offset costly Russian imports
(Adds analyst comment, background)
WARSAW, June 25 Polish gas utility PGNiG
is seeking approval to hike gas prices, the head of
regulator URE said, less than three months after it won
increases of 7 to 15 percent as the monopoly tries to cope with
rising costs from a strong dollar.
"Such a motion was filed with the regulator a week ago," URE
head Marek Woszczyk told reporters on Monday. "The process is
ongoing; we've just launched it."
He declined to provide details of the motion. PGNiG
confirmed it had filed for a tariff change but otherwise refused
to comment.
Poland buys over two thirds of its gas from abroad. Annual
imports amount to around 10 billion cubic metres of gas, with
the bulk coming from Russia's Gazprom.
The price in PGNiG's deal with Gazprom is linked to oil
prices and calculated in U.S dollars. The dollar has
strengthened against the Polish zloty in the past few months and
has pushed up the price PGNiG pays for Russian gas.
PGNiG is struggling to make a profit, squeezed by its
contract with Gazprom and domestic market prices. Its
first-quarter profit shrank 70 percent to 297 million zlotys
($87.1 million).
"I think that without the zloty's strengthening against the
dollar, PGNiG's decision (to file for a tariff hike) was just a
matter of time," said Kamil Kliszcz, an analyst at Warsaw-based
broker DI BRE.
In March, URE let the gas group raise prices for industry,
which buys around two-thirds of the gas PGNiG sells, by an
average of around 15 percent. Prices for its private clients
were raised by 7.2 to 10.6 percent.
The tariff increase came after months of haggling between
PGNiG and the regulator, which wants to keep a lid on prices to
prevent problems for the chemical sector and consumers, who use
gas for heating and cooking.
"This is a general practice that talks with the regulator
are not easy," Kliszcz said.
At 1336 GMT PGNiG's share price was down 0.96 percent versus
a roughly 1 percent decline of the large-cap index WIG20
.
($1 = 3.4103 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)