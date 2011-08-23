WARSAW Aug 23 State-controlled Swedish utility Vattenfall agreed to sell its Warsaw-based unit to gas monopoly PGNiG , PGNiG said in a series of statements on Tuesday.

PGNiG added it agreed to pay 2.96 billion zlotys ($1.02 billion) for 99 percent of shares in Vattenfall Heat, a unit grouping Warsaw-based heat-and-power assets, but the enterprise value of the unit will reach 3.5 billion zlotys. ($1 = 2.905 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Will Waterman)