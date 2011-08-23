UPDATE 3-Swiss power group ABB halts order decline with small fourth-quarter rise
* Shares fall 2.3 pct, trim year rise to less than 5 pct (Adds background, updates shares)
WARSAW Aug 23 State-controlled Swedish utility Vattenfall agreed to sell its Warsaw-based unit to gas monopoly PGNiG , PGNiG said in a series of statements on Tuesday.
PGNiG added it agreed to pay 2.96 billion zlotys ($1.02 billion) for 99 percent of shares in Vattenfall Heat, a unit grouping Warsaw-based heat-and-power assets, but the enterprise value of the unit will reach 3.5 billion zlotys. ($1 = 2.905 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Will Waterman)
* Shares fall 2.3 pct, trim year rise to less than 5 pct (Adds background, updates shares)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 Vestas said softer demand for wind turbines meant revenue could fall this year from 2016's record level as it faces increased competition from a merged rival.
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Coal has washed up in waters dangerously close to Australia's Great Barrier Reef, environmental authorities said on Wednesday, following an investigation into complaints of black dust on nearby beaches.