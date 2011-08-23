* PGNiG to buy Warsaw-based unit for $1.02 bln

By Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko

WARSAW, Aug 23 Swedish state utility Vattenfall is to sell its assets in Poland to the country's gas monopoly PGNiG and utility Tauron in two separate deals for a total of $2.6 billion as part of its reversal of a decade of expansion abroad.

Vattenfall last year said it would get rid of "non-core" assets across Europe to focus on profitability and on three key markets -- Germany, Netherlands and Sweden.

PGNiG will pay 2.96 billion zlotys ($1.02 billion) in cash for a 99 percent stake in Vattenfall Heat, a unit grouping Warsaw-based heat-and-power assets. Vattenfall will first take some 500 million zlotys as a dividend.

Tauron agreed to pay Vattenfall 3.6 billion zlotys in cash for a 99 percent stake in power distributor GZE, located in southern Poland, and will also assume over 1 billion zlotys in the unit's debt. The debt is owed to Vattenfall and will be repaid over time, the companies said.

Analysts said the companies may each benefit from the purchases, but investors expressed their concern over the price tags, sending PGNiG and Tauron 3 percent and 3.5 percent lower in the afternoon trade.

Both stocks led in the loss column of Warsaw's main index WIG20 , which was down 0.7 percent at the time.

"It's hard to comment on the price because the last figures for GZE (unit sold to Tauron) are from 2009, but the valuation looks rather rich," said Bartlomiej Kubicki, analyst at Raiffeisen in Warsaw.

Tauron's Chief Executive Dariusz Lubera said the acqusitions would boost the company's position in industrial southern Poland.

"We are acquiring assets that splendidly fit into our activities ... providing better position on a very large market of Upper Silesia," Tauron's said in a statement.

The statements confirmed earlier Reuters reports from sources that it was the Polish companies that emerged victorious from the race for the assets.

PGNiG and Tauron, which will both issue bonds to finance the transactions, expect both deals to complete later this year after necessary approvals from anti-monopoly watchdog UOKiK. (Additional reporting by Patryk Wasilewski and Pawel Bernat; Editing by Andrew Callus)