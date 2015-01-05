UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 Euronext:
* 12,903,226 new ordinary shares issued by PGO Automobiles will be listed on Marche Libre as of Jan. 7
* New number of outstanding shares is 37,119,920
* Reference price: 1.55 euro
* Reason was capital increase by compensation Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.