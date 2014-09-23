UPDATE 1-China's Sinopec close to snapping up Chevron's South African oil assets -sources
* Deal would give Sinopec first refinery in Africa (Adds transaction details, industry context)
Sept 23 Consumer products company Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc said it would buy Procter & Gamble Co's European pet food business, which includes the Iams and Eukanuba dog and cat food brands.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
P&G sold 90 percent of its pet food business to Mars Inc in April, but that excluded Europe.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Deal would give Sinopec first refinery in Africa (Adds transaction details, industry context)
* Citigroup Inc - reaffirms that it has not sent these emails to its clients and has no connection with this unauthorized email
BERLIN, March 17 Germany could file a suit against the United States at the World Trade Organization over President Donald Trump's proposed border tax, the economy minister said on Friday ahead of a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump later in the day.