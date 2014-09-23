Sept 23 Consumer products company Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc said it would buy Procter & Gamble Co's European pet food business, which includes the Iams and Eukanuba dog and cat food brands.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

P&G sold 90 percent of its pet food business to Mars Inc in April, but that excluded Europe.

(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)