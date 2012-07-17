* Sees performance ahead of market expectations

* Expects full year 2012 EBITDA above $750 million (Adds spokesman, background, share)

OSLO, July 17 Norwegian oil hunter Petroleum Geo-Services said on Tuesday its second-quarter results would be significantly better than current market expectations and raised its full-year core earnings guidance.

PGS shares rose 7.6 percent by 0725 GMT, while its Oslo-listed peer TGS was up 3.6 percent, making them the top gainers in the Oslo benchmark index, up 0.7 percent.

"We have had a more positive development than the market has expected, both when it comes to multiclient seismic, where we have had good pre-funding, and on the contract field where we have had success in addition to the data-processing part of operations," said PGS spokesman Tore Langballe.

Total revenues for the quarter are expected to exceed $395 million, up from $327 million in the year-ago period, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisations are seen to exceed $230 million from $164 million in the second quarter of 2011.

PGS, whose advanced ships scan the seabed for oil and which sells the data to energy companies, said it currently expects full year 2012 EBITDA to exceed $750 million, up from the previous guidance of about $700 million.

It had already raised its 2012 guidance in May.

Earlier this month, PGS said it had allocated 48 percent of its total capacity to multiclient seismic scanning in the second quarter, up from 31 percent in the previous period, and that 40 percent of the capacity had performed contracted seismic, down from 57 percent in the first quarter.

Multiclient scanning typically generates higher margins than contract seismic as the firm can sell the same data to many energy companies, but comes with added risks since it cannot be sure it will be sold at all.

The full quarterly report is due on July 26. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Vegrad Botterli; Editing by David Cowell)