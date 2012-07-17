* Sees performance ahead of market expectations
* Expects full year 2012 EBITDA above $750 million
OSLO, July 17 Norwegian oil hunter Petroleum
Geo-Services said on Tuesday its second-quarter results
would be significantly better than current market expectations
and raised its full-year core earnings guidance.
PGS shares rose 7.6 percent by 0725 GMT, while its
Oslo-listed peer TGS was up 3.6 percent, making them
the top gainers in the Oslo benchmark index, up 0.7
percent.
"We have had a more positive development than the market has
expected, both when it comes to multiclient seismic, where we
have had good pre-funding, and on the contract field where we
have had success in addition to the data-processing part of
operations," said PGS spokesman Tore Langballe.
Total revenues for the quarter are expected to exceed $395
million, up from $327 million in the year-ago period, while
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisations
are seen to exceed $230 million from $164 million in the second
quarter of 2011.
PGS, whose advanced ships scan the seabed for oil and which
sells the data to energy companies, said it currently expects
full year 2012 EBITDA to exceed $750 million, up from the
previous guidance of about $700 million.
It had already raised its 2012 guidance in May.
Earlier this month, PGS said it had allocated 48 percent of
its total capacity to multiclient seismic scanning in the second
quarter, up from 31 percent in the previous period, and that 40
percent of the capacity had performed contracted seismic, down
from 57 percent in the first quarter.
Multiclient scanning typically generates higher margins than
contract seismic as the firm can sell the same data to many
energy companies, but comes with added risks since it cannot be
sure it will be sold at all.
The full quarterly report is due on July 26.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Vegrad Botterli; Editing by
David Cowell)