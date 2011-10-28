* Q3 EBIT $44.5 mln vs forecast $55.8 mln

* Cuts 2011 EBIT margin view to 10 pct from previous 10-15 pct

* "Miserable" numbers may hold down share till mid-2012 -analyst

* PGS sees challenging contract survey market next two quarters

* Shares drop 11 percent (Adds CEO quotes, share price, background)

By Henrik Stolen and Walter Gibbs

OSLO, Oct 28 Norwegian seismic surveyor Petroleum Geo-Services ASA posted core earnings well short of forecasts and warned of flat prices ahead, sending its shares down 11 percent.

"There are more boats than there are bidding opportunities as we see it now," CEO Jon Erik Reinhardsen told Reuters after reporting that PGS's key business of surveying the seabed on exclusive contracts with oil firms would stay "challenging" for a half year.

Operating profit, or earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), for July-September came to $44.5 million, trailing second quarter EBIT by nine percent.

It compared with a revised $26.8 million operating loss in the year-ago period but fell well short of an average forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll of $55.8 million.

Carnegie analyst John Olaisen called the numbers "miserable" and added: "When they disappoint so much after setting the bar as high as they did after Q2, lots of people get furious and throw their shares."

He said he didn't expect a sharp rebound in the share until after the second quarter of 2012 "at the earliest".

PGS shares dropped 11.3 percent after the report to trade at 63.3 Norwegian crowns at 0905 GMT, underperforming an Oslo bourse off 0.73 percent.

In a statement Reinhardsen hailed strong sales of non-exclusive survey data to exploration customers, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico.

"Customer interest for the Gulf of Mexico has been strong in the quarter driven by oil companies positioning themselves to explore the region further," he said.

"In particular the upcoming lease sale in western Gulf of Mexico has triggered the strong multi-client late sales we have delivered."

But the company said rising costs and an oversupply of survey vessels in the contract market cut into margins, and it lowered guidance for contract EBIT margin in 2011 to about 10 percent from an earlier 10-15 percent.

"For the general market we see flat prices," the company said in a statement.

It came as little surprise to investors that PGS boosted its full-2011 EBITDA guidance to about $525 million from about $500 million. The average forecast by 12 analysts in the Reuters poll had been for full-year 2011 EBITDA of $533 million. (Editing by David Cowell and Helen Massy-Beresford)