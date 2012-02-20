OSLO Feb 20 Norwegian seismic oil
explorer Petroleum Geo-Services said the first part of
2012 would be a challenge as it posted fourth-quarter earnings
on Monday that solidly beat expectations.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) came to $145 million in the quarter, while
analysts in a Reuters poll had on average forecast $126 million.
That brought EBITDA for all of 2011 to $534 million,
compared with PGS's guidance in December of "slightly below $525
million" after it lowered fourth-quarter expectations at an
investor event.
The company warned of a "challenging" quarter ahead, with
"idle time for lower-end capacity and pressure on prices".
PGS traditionally has specialised in conducting seismic
surveys on exclusive contracts with oil companies, but
oversupply in that segment has pushed PGS toward multi-client
sales in recent quarters.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)