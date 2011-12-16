OSLO Dec 16 Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services, which scans the seabed for oil from ships, expects 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation would be in the range of $650-700 million, compared with slightly less than $525 million that it sees for full-year 2011.

In an update to investors PGS also said its marine contract earnings before interest and depreciation (EBIT) margin would be in the range of 10-15 percent, it said on Friday.

I said it sees capital expenditures for 2012 of between $350 to $400 million, including about $200 million for shipbuilding.

(Reporting by Walter Gibbs)