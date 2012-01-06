OSLO Jan 6 Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services, whose advanced ships scan the seabed for oil, had two thirds of its capacity allocated to contract seismic survey in the fourth quarter, up from 59 percent in the third quarter, it said on Friday.

Seven percent of the capacity was in yard, up from 1 percent in the third quarter.

Multiclient seismic declined to 8 percent in the quarter from 34 percent in the previous period, while steaming rose to 8 percent from 6 percent.

No capacity was on standby. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)