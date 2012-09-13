* Order book $623 mln at end Aug from $689 mln end June
* Says $240 mln of orders "about to be signed"
* 95 pct of 3D capacity already booked for Q4 at Q3 prices
(Adds detail)
OSLO, Sept 13 Seismic surveyor PGS,
which scans the ocean floor for hydrocarbon deposits, suffered a
dip in orders during the summer but expects a surge in demand as
oil firms rush to book available capacity, it said on Thursday.
"Oil companies are proactive in securing capacity and the
market momentum going into 2013 looks good," the firm said in a
presentation to investors.
PGS, a key beneficiary of the recent oil exploration boom,
said its order book had dipped to $623 million by the end of
August from $689 million at the end of June but deals worth $240
million were "about to be signed".
It added that 95 percent of its 3D capacity, its flagship
service, was already booked for the fourth quarter at prices on
on a par with the third quarter and its booking level was
already at around 70 percent for the first quarter of next year.
PGS shares have risen 37 percent in the past three months
and 56 percent in the past year as oil companies rush to speed
up offshore exploration and production to meet increasing global
demand and take advantage of oil prices holding above
$115 per barrel.
The boom has created a shortage for everything from rigs and
seismic surveys to people, pushing prices higher and providing
lucrative benefits to oil services firms.
In July, PGS raised its 2012 earnings forecast for the third
time in three months.
Discussing the broader industry, PGS predicted rising demand
for seismic surveys as key regions from the Gulf of Mexico to
the North Sea, Australia and Brazil push ahead with exploration.
"From 2006 to end 2011, demand for seismic has grown by more
than 70 percent measured in square kilometres (and) growth in
2012 is expected to be in excess of 10 percent," it said.
However, global seismic capacity is only rising by 6 percent
in both 2012 and 2013, pushing capacity utilization higher, it
added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mike Nesbit)