OSLO, July 26 Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services
, whose ships scan the ocean bed for oil reservoirs,
raised its 2012 earnings forecast for the third time in three
months on Thursday as its second-quarter earnings beat
expectations.
PGS said it now sees earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between $750 million and
$800 million, above its guidance for "above $750 million"
earlier this month.
April-June underlying earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT) rose to $86.6 million from $49 million in the year-ago
period, beating its guidance for an EBIT above $75 million in
the quarter.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)