OSLO May 8 Seismic surveyor Petroleum Geo-Services lifted its full-year earnings guidance on Tuesday after its first-quarter results beat expectations and the firm already booked up most of its capacity for 2012.

Norway's PGS said first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $145.7 million from $72.9 million and came ahead of forecasts for $138 million.

For the full year, the firm said it expected EBITDA at around $700 million, above a previous guidance for between $650 million and $700 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)