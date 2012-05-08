OSLO May 8 Seismic surveyor Petroleum
Geo-Services lifted its full-year earnings guidance on
Tuesday after its first-quarter results beat expectations and
the firm already booked up most of its capacity for 2012.
Norway's PGS said first-quarter earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $145.7
million from $72.9 million and came ahead of forecasts for $138
million.
For the full year, the firm said it expected EBITDA at
around $700 million, above a previous guidance for between $650
million and $700 million.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)