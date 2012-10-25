DuPont settles lawsuits over Teflon-making chemical leak
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
OSLO Oct 25 Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services , whose ships scan the ocean bed for oil reservoirs, raised its 2012 earnings forecast for the fourth time in less than six months on Thursday as its third-quarter earnings beat expectations.
PGS said it now sees 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at about $800 million, up from its guidance for between $750 million and $800 million seen three months ago.
July-September EBIT rose 149 percent to $111 million, beating the $95.3 million average estimate seen in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
COLOMBO, Feb 13 Sri Lanka has launched a tender to develop a gas block in the Mannar Basin off its northwest coast, vacated when Cairn India pulled out of an exploration project in 2015 as oil prices plunged.
OTTAWA, Feb 13 When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, he will look to nurture economic ties while avoiding tensions over issues such as immigration on which the two are sharply at odds.