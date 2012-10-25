OSLO Oct 25 Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services , whose ships scan the ocean bed for oil reservoirs, raised its 2012 earnings forecast for the fourth time in less than six months on Thursday as its third-quarter earnings beat expectations.

PGS said it now sees 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at about $800 million, up from its guidance for between $750 million and $800 million seen three months ago.

July-September EBIT rose 149 percent to $111 million, beating the $95.3 million average estimate seen in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)