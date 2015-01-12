Jan 12PGS Software SA :

* Said on Friday that it estimated Q4 revenue at 10.5 million zlotys ($2.9 million), up 36 pct year on year

* Sees Q4 operating margin lower due to higher costs of sales and recruiting, and growing its team of testers and programmers Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6006 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)