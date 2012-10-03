OSLO Oct 3 Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services , whose ships scan the seabed for oil, had 46 percent of its capacity allocated to contract seismic survey in the third quarter, up from 40 percent in the second quarter, it said on Wednesday.

Multiclient seismic fell to 42 percent in the quarter from 48 percent in the previous period, while steaming rose to 11 percent from 9 percent.

One percent of the capacity was in yard, down from 3 percent in the second quarter. No capacity was on standby. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)