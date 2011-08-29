WELLINGTON Aug 29 New Zealand agricultural
services company PGG Wrightson Ltd suffered a loss for
the year to June on Monday, citing tough conditions in the
agricultural sector and the earthquake in Christchurch.
The company posted a net loss of NZ$30.7 million ($26
million), compared with a net profit of NZ$23.3 million last
year.
The company gave no financial guidance but said it expected
improved earnings for the coming financial year.
Shares in PGG Wrightson last traded down 2.2 percent at
NZ$0.45. So far this year it has fallen around 16 percent
compared with a flat performance for the benchmark NZX-50 index
.
($1=NZ$1.19)
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)