WELLINGTON Aug 29 New Zealand agricultural services company PGG Wrightson Ltd suffered a loss for the year to June on Monday, citing tough conditions in the agricultural sector and the earthquake in Christchurch.

The company posted a net loss of NZ$30.7 million ($26 million), compared with a net profit of NZ$23.3 million last year.

The company gave no financial guidance but said it expected improved earnings for the coming financial year.

Shares in PGG Wrightson last traded down 2.2 percent at NZ$0.45. So far this year it has fallen around 16 percent compared with a flat performance for the benchmark NZX-50 index .

($1=NZ$1.19)

(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)