* Irish site's member accounts frozen pending probe
* Auditors flagged concern over payments to former director
* Firm forced to close U.S. business last year
By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, March 11 Irish online betting exchange
Intrade, which let customers stake cash on everything from the
Papal conclave to the date of the next major terror attack, said
it had ceased trading after the discovery of possible financial
irregularities.
Intrade, whose users bought or sold shares representing the
likelihood of an event occurring, said it had closed and
credited all open bets as of the end of business on Sunday to
customer accounts.
But members' accounts would be frozen until the company
concluded an investigation in the coming weeks, it added.
Intrade's auditors last month expressed concern over
payments made to founder John Delaney - who died in 2011 in an
attempt to reach the summit of Mount Everest - and other third
parties.
In November, the company said it would no longer accept U.S.
customers because of what it called legal and regulatory
pressures, after which trading volumes on the site dropped
sharply.
"Due to circumstances recently discovered we must
immediately cease trading activity on www.intrade.com," the
company said in a statement on its website on Monday.
"These circumstances ... may include financial
irregularities."
Intrade's suspension follows the collapse of financial
spread-betting company WorldSpreads Group last year
after its directors found a shortfall of around 13 million
pounds ($19.4 million) of client money.
Intrade, which was founded in 1999 and according to a staff
member employed fewer than half a dozen people at its Dublin
headquarters, gave no details of the irregularities and said it
had acted in accordance with Irish law.
The firm's operations manager Carl Wolfenden declined to
comment further.
In its independent report on the company's 2011 accounts,
Intrade's auditor, Dublin-based Caulfield Dunne Accountants,
said the company's directors were aware of significant financial
irregularities in internal accounts from prior years.
It said the firm had "insufficient documentation regarding
payments made into bank accounts in the name of a deceased
former director and other third parties."
UNAUTHORISED TRADING
Intrade had just two directors in place at the end of last
year, according to the accounts, after three others retired and
Delaney died.
The current directors, appointed last year, were not in a
position to comment on the maintenance of the records, the
auditors added in the report filed last month with regulators.
Ireland's Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement,
which would be responsible for investigating fraud at the
company, declined immediate comment, as did the Department of
Justice, which regulates gambling in Ireland.
Intrade, which also offered odds on future financial data
such as the level of the Dow Jones share index in 2013 and the
likelihood of a U.S. recession before the end of the year, held
members' funds of $5.7 million at the end of 2011.
But activity on the site fell sharply from last November,
when it dropped its U.S. business after the country's
commodities regulator sued the exchange's owner for allowing
unauthorised trading by U.S. customers.
Just over 50,000 unique trades had been made so far this
year compared to over one million during the whole of 2012, data
presented on the company's website said.
A spokesman for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) said on Monday that it was not aware that
there were any other probes into Intrade's business.
