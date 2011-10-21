LONDON Oct 21 European Medicines Agency
statement following monthly meeting of Committee for Medicinal
Products for Human Use (CHMP):
Positive opinions for applications for extension of
indication:
* Cervarix from GlaxoSmithKline , extension to the
therapeutic indication to subjects from the age of 9 years for
the prevention of premalignant cervical lesions and cervical
cancer causally related to certain oncogenic Human
Papillomavirus (HPV) types.
* Onglyza from AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb
, new indication for use in combination with insulin
(with or without metformin), when this regimen alone, with diet
and exercise, does not provide adequate glycaemic control.
